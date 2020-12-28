SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Multiple agencies, including the FBI, are investigating a fire at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Presbyterian Church.

The fire destroyed the historic church, but the reverend said the city's prayers will live on.

The church has severe damage from the fire, inside and out. Investigators are trying to figure out if someone intentionally set this church on fire.

“It’s a church that burned at nighttime, so it’s a potential hate crime,” said Springfield Fire Commissioner B.J. Calvi.

The church was left charred after a fire broke out early Monday morning.

“It’s devastating to look at. It, it feels like you have somebody who punched you in the stomach,” said pastor Dr. Rev. Terrlyn Curry Abery.

Parishioners are left with just a few relics including a framed painting of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

“To be able to see symbols of our ancestors who walked through here and the people who have gone through it means a lot because I know that we will prevail,” Curry Abery explained.

Investigators are combing for clues, trying to figure out if the fire was intentionally set.

The FBI has stepped in to help with the investigation.

“If it is, in fact, true that it’s arson, which they suspect, it’s very unfortunate and I hope that they find whoever is responsible for this,” said Springfield City Councilor Orlando Ramos, who chairs the council’s public safety committee.

Calvi told Western Mass News they are now trying to determine if this fire is connected to others in the area.

“It’s highly suspicious. There’s been three other fires in this general area in the last three weeks,” Calvi added.

With the loss, the Pioneer Valley Project is stepping in to help.

“We want to show our support and our solidarity in assisting…We already set-up a donation page. We just went live on our website.” Said Tara Parrish, executive director of the Pioneer Valley Project.

If you're interested in donating, you can CLICK HERE.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.