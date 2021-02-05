WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We’re hearing exclusively from the Westfield family of 11, including six children and their 15 pets, that has been displaced after fire destroyed their home on Thursday.
“I told him run and get everyone from the first floor out and he did,” said Miriam Masso of Westfield.
Masso recalled the moments her family had to rush out their multi-family house in Westfield during the overnight hours on Thursday when fire broke out.
“It’s a complete loss...we can’t move back in until it’s renovated,” Masso added.
Masso, her sister, their children, their parents, and their pets - 12 birds and 2 geckos and a dog - are now without a home. Fortunately, no one was hurt. Westfield fire officials told Western Mass News the fire was caused by an accidental electrical issue.
“There’s a lot of water damage…I don’t even want to go in the house…My husband had to go in there a mins get a few things for us,”
The Masso family is currently staying at a nearby hotel and the grandparents are staying at a sibling’s home. She said this has been hard on all the kids.
“Most of all right now, they miss seeing their grandparents. They miss going down the stairs and giving them a hug and kiss and goodnight,” Masso said.
A family friend has started a GoFundMe page and a clothing drive to help the Masso family.
“We’re going to get them just some basic necessities to hold them through the winter...because it has been a cold, snowy winter,” said Melanie McNamara.
Masso said she is also thankful for the school district who has stepped in to help.
“They’re amazing...anyway they can, from having my kids go to school next week, so I can figure out our next step to bring us lunch and dinner,” Masso said.
A meal train has also been set up for the Masso family. You can click here for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.