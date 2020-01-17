WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A 15-month-old baby is suffering from a rare type of leukemia.
Family, friends, and the community are coming together to help the family's journey.
15-month-old Eislyn Rose suffers from Acute Myeloid Leukemia, also known as AML, a rare type of cancer.
Her parents, Chelsea and Shane O'Brien, first discovered something was wrong back in late November.
"I couldn’t breathe," Chelsea tells us.
"It was just scary, you know, you hear about this stuff, but you never expect it to hit home," explained Shane.
The O'Briens have taken a step back from their jobs as their daughter undergoes chemotherapy.
"Being self employed, you know, makes it even more difficult, because if there isn't any work to do, then there is no money coming in and it's been really difficult," stated Shane.
And Chelsea O'Brien is taking a family medical leave from her job.
"I was there, but I wasn't there. My body was there, but I was here. Every second I was at work, I was thinking about being back, so it was no question. I just had to drop everything and then be there for her," says Chelsea.
In pediatrics, there are two main types: lymphoblastic and myeloidblastic leukemia, and the particular case the O'Brien family is dealing with is even a more rare subset of that.
"With only 5% or maybe thirty-five cases a year in the whole United States of this type of leukemia," Dr. Matthew Richardson said.
Dr. Richardson says the treatment for AML can be very severe.
"Acute myeloid leukemia is treated with extensive cycles of chemotherapy so intense, that the child has to stay in the hospital until their body has recovered from one cycle before they start the next, so really there is only a few days at home between each cycle," added Dr. Richardson.
This Sunday, family friends are hosting a cut-a-thon at Salon Advantages in Southampton from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Community members can come in and get a haircut with all the proceeds going towards the O'Brien family.
To learn how you can help out the O'Brien family, you can click or tap here for more information.
