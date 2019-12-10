SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Mosier Elementary School in South Hadley lost one of their most beloved teachers, Parmatma Khalsa, following a tragic car accident just before Thanksgiving.
His colleagues are choosing to remember him by redecorating his third grade classroom and the entire community coming together to make it happen.
"He was just such a calming force for so many kids. He was able to bring students and center them," said Paul Goodhind, principal of Mosier Elementary.
Parmatma Khalsa is remembered fondly by his colleagues. Goodhind told Western Mass News that fellow teachers are working hard to boost student morale by re-doing his third grade classroom
"The funds are going to be used to buy new area rugs, paint the walls," Goodhind explained.
Dani Thomas' two children are students in the third and fourth grades. She started the Mosier Elementary Parent Volunteer Project Outreach Facebook page
"Hearing the passing of Mr. Khalsa, it was just an instant desire to jump in and help however I could," Thomas said.
The page has been a helpful tool she's used in recent weeks is to collect teddy bears for mourning students and now, to raise money for Khalsa's classroom
"We decided to help with the classroom redecoration fundraiser, which literally just reached it's goal of $4,000," Thomas explained.
The South Hadley community at Mosier Elementary School is still recovering from the loss of Mr. Khalsa, but they're doing everything they can to keep his spirit alive while redecorating the classroom
"Not to take anything away from the room because his spirit is still here in the classroom and in the building," Goodhind said.
Thomas is overwhelmed by how quickly the funds were raised as the community continues to remember an incredible teacher.
"Everybody's been so helpful and grateful," Thomas added.
Goodhind said, "We're just really trying to help each other to get through this process because it's obviously very painful."
However, Khalsa's legacy will live on as South Hadley works on its latest initative: a scholarship that will be awarded to a deserving student
"It will be the Parmatma Khalsa Memorial Scholarship and that will go to a graduating senior at South Hadey High," Goodhind said.
The rallied support coming from parents, students, and staff is the result of Khalsa's ability to touch those he taught.
"He just had that innate ability to work with children and families," Goodhind said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.