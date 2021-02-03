(WGGB/WSHM) -- Bob Charland, also known as 'Bob the Bike Guy', will soon have his transport truck back on the road after its motor died about a week ago.

A GoFundMe for Pedal Thru Youth has now raised more than $6,000. You might remember that number was only at just above $1,000 Tuesday afternoon.

In addition, Spartan Auto in West Springfield has collected nearly $3,000 in donations from the community.

Balise Ford in Wilbraham is donating a new catalytic converter and four new oxygen sensors for Charland's truck and Marcotte Ford in Holyoke is donating a full engine assembly.

Nick Katsoulis from Spartan Auto said they've started working on the truck today. He said he's overwhelmed by the support from the community.