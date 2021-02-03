(WGGB/WSHM) -- Bob Charland, also known as 'Bob the Bike Guy', will soon have his transport truck back on the road after its motor died about a week ago.
A GoFundMe for Pedal Thru Youth has now raised more than $6,000. You might remember that number was only at just above $1,000 Tuesday afternoon.
In addition, Spartan Auto in West Springfield has collected nearly $3,000 in donations from the community.
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A man known for collecting and delivering donations for people in need around western Mass., Bob the Bike Guy, …
Balise Ford in Wilbraham is donating a new catalytic converter and four new oxygen sensors for Charland's truck and Marcotte Ford in Holyoke is donating a full engine assembly.
Nick Katsoulis from Spartan Auto said they've started working on the truck today. He said he's overwhelmed by the support from the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.