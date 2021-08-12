HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Local businesses are rallying behind the family of a Holyoke firefighter who passed away suddenly in July. Many are now coming together to help raise money for his family.
“He was the best husband father, brother, friend, and everybody that met him felt that and knew that right from the beginning. The second that you talk to him, he treated you like family,” said Brittany Robert, sister of Firefighter Jonathan ‘Jono’ Robert.
Jonathan ‘Jono’ Robert was a husband, father, brother, and a local firefighter. He tragically passed away on July 30. He was 30.
“It’s funny that you wish the one person, that could make you feel better, is the reason why you’re so sad, like it’s just not fair that he’s not here to help us all, but he is and that's what we're all trying to remember to just keep him alive through all of us,” Brittany Robert added.
While his family, including his wife and three children, navigate through this incredible difficult time, local businesses across western Massachusetts are coming together to help. Nick's Nest in Holyoke hosted a day-long fundraiser Thursday where 25 percent of ice cream sales will go to his family.
“Anytime something happens, it’s nice to see the community like Holyoke come together like that,” said Nick’s Nest manager Liz Spafford.
Spafford told Western Mass News that having known ‘Jono’ for years, she's honored to be a part of these fundraising efforts.
“I grew up with ‘Jono’. My brother and him were very close friends, my brother's a fireman,” Spafford added.
Other local businesses with upcoming similar events include:
- August 12, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. - Nick's Nest, 25% of ice cream sales donated to a GoFundMe page
- August 19, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. - Holyoke Fire Department Firefighter's Association benefit at Wyckoff Country Club
- August 24, 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. - Dino's Pizza, 100% of proceeds will be donated to Egdalise Melendez and children (advance tickets required)
- August 31, 4 p.m. to close - Tobiko Sushi, 25% of food sales donated to a GoFundMe page
- August 13 through August 29 - Rusty's Place, raffle
- September 4, 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. - Sok's, 25% of all sales donated to Edgalise and children, with raffles during the event as well
A GoFundMe page has also been set up to raise money for his family. More than $46,000 has been raised so far.
Those who stopped by for the ice cream fundraiser Thursday at Nick's Nest hope people remember Jono's kind heart.
"His smile, the laugh, just the way he lit up every single room he went into if you were down he knew and he knew how to turn that around for people no matter the situation," said Ashley Baush of Holyoke.
Brittany Robert added, "I just want everyone to to remember him and his joy for life and the spark he just brought into every room. It's something we are hugely missing right now."
Other donation methods include:
- Roberts Children's Fund at Holyoke Credit Union. Make check's payable to 'Roberts Children's Fund' and ask staff to describe the deposit with donor's name (you may choose to remain anonymous if desired)
- T-Shirt order through the Holyoke Fire Department - $15 per shirt
