SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A community is continuing to cope with grief after a missing Springfield man is confirmed dead.
For many who have been closely following developments in the search for Achim Bailey, his death is now taking an emotional toll.
An online community has formed on Facebook while Western Mass News exclusively reported updates on Bailey's disappearance.
Monday’s news was not what many were hoping for and it’s a reality that’s been difficult for some to process.
Thousands of you, our Western Mass News viewers, followed Bailey’s story after he was reported missing after a night out at Samuel’s in Springfield on January 13.
Many of you prayed, searched, attended a community gathering - all hoping that Bailey would return home.
After we learned that it was Bailey's body that was pulled from the Connecticut River on Friday, many in the community are grieving.
“There’s lots of bad things going on in this world in so many different places, so one can easily be a little bombarded from all over the case," said Dr. Stuart Anfang with Baystate Medical Center.
Anfang told Western Mass News that it’s important for people to recognize the importance of taking care of your mental health.
“It’s very common phenomenon dealing with psychiatric systems, whether it’s depression, anxiety, substance abuse, or trauma and treatment is very effective, so people don’t need to suffer in silence," Anfang explained.
Anfang said that grief is absolutely normal and you should look out for some of the signs, so that it’s not prolonged.
Some of those signs, according to Anfang, include “sadness, crying, sleep disturbance, appetite disturbance, pre-occupation of the memory of the deceased person, that’s what we would consider normal bereavement.”
Why did so many people rally behind Bailey's story? Anfang said that many were able to relate to what happened to him.
“As that lasts longer and longer and more people were aware of it out in the community, it sounds like there was a lot of people that became attached and invested with the case. That’s just the nature of the phenomenon of social media, the internet," Anfang noted.
Anfang said that if you are experiencing the symptoms that he mentioned for an extended period of time, you should seek help.
As for Bailey's funeral arrangements, those have not yet been announced.
