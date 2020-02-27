SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Springfield couple credited with helping to track down a suspected kidnapper last month receives another gift from the community.
Earlier this week, Benny Correia and Amanda Disley got their damaged SUV back. It was a gift from Balise Auto Group.
They were in that vehicle, on their way to get dinner, when instead, they went to work to try and save an 11-year-old girl.
"It's awesome. What do you mean? I get to feed the community. We get to have a whole bunch of people over, have pizzas on Domino's. You can't beat that," Correa explained.
On January 15, Correia and Disley were on their way to Domino's on Boston Road, It's one they go to often with their kids.
Those meal plans changed in an instant when they recognized the car that authorities said took an 11-year-old Springfield girl earlier in the day.
"We were headed in this direction. We were going to stop at the store first to get the soda and then we were going to come here, so I could get my pizza, but it didn't work out like that," Correa added.
Correa and Disley followed the suspect's car around the city, trying to catch the license plate.
Later in the night, the car was stopped on the Mass. Pike. The young girl was inside and the man police were looking for, Miguel Rodriguez, was arrested.
Now, when Correa, Disley, and their children walk into the door for pizza, they don’t have to pay a dime for a year.
"He can come and get one pizza every day if he wants. He can come get one pizza every week. He can use all the certificates to make a party if he wants," said Gusto Garcia, owner of Domino's on Boston Road.
Correa missing out on pizza that night turned into helping to save a little girl and being viewed as a hero by the workers at Domino's.
"After all, he did help the little girl and the family. I can only imagine how bad it was for the family and the little girl. If it wasn't for him, maybe the little girl would be gone," Garcia added.
Before Correa left Domino's today, he did order some pizza for his family. When he put in his order, the workers took his name as “hero.”
