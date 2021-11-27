LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- After the devastating fire that happened at the shopping plaza in Longmeadow this past week, community members are coming together to help the businesses lost by establishing a GoFundMe page.
The page was started by Bill Collins, owner of East Longmeadow's Center Square Grill, who kicked off the donations with the first $1,000 contribution.
Collins said that he hopes to rally the community to help raise $1,000 per employee affected by the fire, bringing the final goal to $75,000.
You can donate to the shopping center employees via their GoFundMe page here.
