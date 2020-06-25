CHICOPEE/SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- An outpouring of response from the community in the form of reward money, after Springfield animal control officers found the body of a puppy in Chicopee; the death, ruled to be significant blunt force trauma.
The executive director of Thomas J. O'Connor's Animal Control and Adoption Center (TJO) said donations have come pouring in to help find whoever is responsible for the death of the German Shepherd puppy.
So far, nearly $8,000 in reward money and counting with several solid leads in the case.
The body of the German Shepherd puppy, just weeks old, was found dumped on a dirt access road off of Goodwin Street in Chicopee last Friday.
Pam Peebles, executive director of TJO said x-rays show skull fractures, a fractured jaw, and many broken bones in the head area. She also said it is obvious this was intentional and that they are working with the Chicopee Police Department to find whoever is responsible.
"We know that there is a well-documented studied serious link between violence to animals and violence to people. It is without a doubt that the perpetrator has done similar or even worse to humans and that's critical," she said. "We are speaking for the shepherd puppy. This person may be a violent person and we are speaking for a lot of victims...if we can find him or her."
In the meantime, Peebles told Western Mass News that donations have come in non-stop to help offer a reward for information leading to the person or persons responsible.
"Heartwarming, unbelievable outpouring of support from our community. We never doubt the animal lovers in this community. We felt it before and experienced it before this is been its goosebumps. It’s unbelievable," Peebles said.
She told us people are not only opening their wallets but are calling in with possible leads.
"Many, many, many people have called us. Of all the phone calls there are, a couple [of] leads that we believe are series and warrant a lot of investigating. We’re working on those now," Peebles explained.
Anyone who may know someone who perhaps had a German Shepherd puppy, and now does not...they want to hear from you.
Peebles said they also want to hear from German Shepherd breeders and also said as hard as it sounds, if shown a picture of the deceased puppy - they are offering to do - breeders might know the hallmarks of their own dog's litters and can hopefully identify the puppy who was killed, which may lead to the owner.
