HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Puerto Ricans across the island and in western Mass are celebrating after the resignation of its embattled governor.
It follows weeks of protests over leaked messages between the governor and his inner circle.
Those leaked messages between the governor and his eleven top aides were profanity-laced, homophobic and misogynistic.
Many Puerto Ricans agreed that he needed to resign or be removed from office.
Earlier this week, Governor Ricardo Rosello announced he's resigning after weeks of protests and public pressure.
Marcos Marrero who was born and raised on the island.
He tells Western Mass News he watched proudly as his people came together.
"Very inspiring. People not waiting for anyone to hold leadership accountable, just doing direct democracy and activism. It's the first time that we see something like this in Puerto Rico, so I was incredibly proud of everyone just taking over the streets and not letting go until we saw results," Holyoke resident Marcos Marrero tells us.
Yaureoli Colon moved to western Mass from Puerto Rico six months ago.
She and her family lost everything in Hurricane Maria.
She decided to come here due in part of the politics on the island.
When she learned that messages leaked from the governor mocked Hurricane Maria victims, it became personal.
"It's hurtful how you can just disregard even one human life that you're supposed to be in charge of, and provide the things you were supposed to provide. It was there. The resources were there," says Colon.
Marrero says he hopes what happened in Puerto Rico sets a new standard.
"I hope every politician from here on out in Puerto Rico, whether it's over the next two weeks or over the next twenty years, that they understand they're going to be held accountable to a high and strict standard," stated Marrero.
"The whole movement that the pueblo of Puerto Rico did and their creativeness, it was just so beautiful, despite the circumstances," continued Colon.
Now, as they look forward to the future, Colon says…
"I'm very proud. Estoy bien orgullosa de los Puerto Ricenos, bien orgullosa," added Colon.
We also reached out to the Springfield Puerto Rican Parade Committee. They tells us:
"The people of Puerto Rico know what is best for them. So we as a committee are happy to hear that their voices have been heard."
Rosello will officially resign August 2.
