SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The western Mass. community rallying together in a race to fight cancer.
A Springfield restaurant hosted its annual fundraising event to support the D'Amour Center for Cancer Care at Baystate Medical Center.
Ready, set, and it's go time for the annual Jessy’s Run at Nathan Bills in Springfield.
"This is our third run; it would've been our fourth. Last year, we had to cancel due to COVID, but it's an awesome turnout. I was kind of surprised. I didn't know how many people were going to show up," Sullivan said.
Jessy Sullivan was diagnosed with a high-grade brain tumor in 2017. She received care at the D'Amour Center for Cancer Care at Baystate Medical Center.
But that didn't stop her. She and her husband John initiated this fundraiser working more than 60 hours a week to put this together, inviting families to participate in a 5K run or walk, with all proceeds benefitting the D'Amour Center.
These runners said no matter the weather being here is a priority.
"It was hot; it was hot, but it was good. It was fun. It's a good event; I do it every year," participant Alesha Ferreira said.
"It's a great turnout for a great cause," participant Jamie Shepard said.
With more than 200 participants making their way here to Nathan Bills on Sunday, everyone got to enjoy live music, great food and drinks, raffle prizes, and for these little ones...
"Bounce house, toys, my parents running the race."
After canceling this event last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, many runners said it is such a relief being back here, supporting such a great cause.
"For those people that are sick, at the DMRcenter, they aren't able to do this, So if you are able to do something like this, like run, walk, take advantage of it. I think it's a beautiful thing," Ferreira said.
Knowing how this pandemic has taken a toll on everyone in various ways, Sullivan explained how grateful she is to see the support.
"I didn't want to ask for sponsors because everyone's been struggling this past year, so whatever we raise, I’m happy with," Sullivan said.
Her husband agreed that witnessing the community backing them speaks volumes.
"It's so overwhelming to see the support from the community come out to raise funds for the Baystate Health and D'Amour Center. It's great to see. They're the reasons why this keeps going because without them we couldn't do anything so, we appreciate all of you," John Sullivan said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.