AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Chicopee soldier killed in combat in Afghanistan has been laid to rest in the Mass. Veteran's Memorial Cemetery in Agawam.
Services for Master Sgt. Luis Deleon-Figueroa took place earlier this morning and the community came out in support.
Deleon-Figueroa was more than just a soldier, but a friend and father.
The communities of Chicopee, Agawam, and West Springfield have come out these last two days to remember the sacrifice the soldier made at just 31 years old.
It's safe to say many of the people who lined the streets of Agawam did not know Deleon-Figueroa. It's even safer to say that doesn't matter.
"It's important to show your respect..." said Gianna, who lined Main Street in Agawam.
Gianna's friend, Domenick, noted "...because he fought for our country and he was protecting us."
Eliza Diaz added, "[Did you know the Master Sergeant at all?] No, I did not, but again, we're all together connected with our hearts."
Western Mass News found many people who learned about Luis after he was already gone through stories and memories.
"I got to know him through his friends and the guys he served with. Learning about him, I wanted to come up here," said Green Beret Harrison Gilliam from Ft. Bragg.
However, there's an old saying that people will forget what you said, and maybe what you did, but they'll never forget how you made them feel.
"The patriotism here in this community, this has almost been overwhelming," Gilliam added.
The people of western Massachusetts hope that their welcoming home for Deleon-Figueroa will make his family feel supported.
"There's a young man who gave his life for our country and I thought we could give an hour or so of our time just to honor him and to support his family," Christine Hagan said.
Diaz added, "To have a sense of community and support, especially something so tragic."
As some of the youngest people sum up exactly how the Master Sergeant - and losing him - made them feel.
"Proud...Sad...Loved...Proud and protected," said Gianna and Domenick, along with Nina and Anthony.
The Master Sergeant was awarded the Bronze Star and a Purple Heart for his service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.