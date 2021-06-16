MONTAGUE, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- A vigil was in Turners Falls, in honor of a victim of a deadly hit and run in Shelburne last week.

100 people came out to remember the life of Rhonda Thompson, who was remembered by many for her work during the COVID-19 pandemic as the director of nursing at a nursing home in Turners Falls.

“There’s never going to be another Rhonda if there’s never going to be anybody close,” friend Mindy Decker said.

A candlelight heart lied in the back of Farren Care Center in Turners Falls on Wednesday Night, just over a week after Thompson, a longtime employee, was killed in a deadly hit and run.

“Through the years we formed a friendship that i will never have the same again,” Decker said.

Rhonda was on a morning walk with a companion in Shelburne last Tuesday when she was struck by a car that fled the scene.

The suspect is Peter Toomey of Northampton, who has already been charged in the case.

On Wednesday night, those who knew and loved Rhonda remembered her life with a candlelight vigil, passing a flame from person to person as bells rang in her memory.

“She was that person to people gravitated to with any problem with any joy,” Decker said.

Mindy Decker told Western Mass news she worked with Rhonda for over 20 years at the Farren Care Center, a nursing home that just closed in April.

She said Rhonda saved the lives of so many during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“She was the one who got us through COVID with her over-the-top measures, but made sure not one resident here ever contracted COVID,” Decker said.

As people continue to mourn the loss of a woman who inspired those around her, it was clear the outpouring of support from the community was no surprise.

“Everyone she encountered she left a profound impression on,” Decker said.

Rhonda leaves behind a 13-year-old daughter. Anyone interested in helping the family can make a memorial contribution directly to the family by mailing:

Mark Thompson

PO Box 15

Greenfield, MA 01302

They are also accepting Big Y, BJ's gift cards and monetary donations.