SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Many gathered to celebrate Juneteenth at the Juneteenth Jubilee in Downtown Springfield.

Saturday was a really exciting day as a huge gathering of people celebrated Juneteeth. Many people Western Mass News spoke with told us they were proud to be celebrating equality.

“I’m just loving my community loving black people, all the people. And I’m here just to celebrate freedom and Juneteenth,” eventgoer Precious Jones said.

June 19, 1865, marks the day that news was delivered to enslaved people in Texas announcing their freedom. The date has also now officially been declared a Federal holiday.

Local officials and hundreds of community members gathered at Court Square in Springfield Saturday afternoon to celebrate.

“We feel it’s about time that we can recognize that what we went through, hardship, and that nationally we get our props,” Archie Emmanuel, Jr. a mentor for MOCHA (men of color health awareness) said.

Amherst honors local heroes during Juneteenth event AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--The town of Amherst partnered with the civil war tablet committee a…

“Well personally as a black American it’s an amazing day for me just to see this as a federal holiday,” Lillian Baulding, Communications and Engagement Officer at Food Bank of western Mass. said.

Senator Markey hosts Juneteenth roundtable SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Senator Ed Markey held a roundtable discussion over Zoom to tal…

From musical performances to black-owned local business vendors, to raffles and keynote speeches, the community came together in unity. Many with a common message.

“Because Black lives matter,” eventgoer Deborah Monteiro said.

Hosted by the Juneteenth Jubilee committee, Bishop Talbert Swan also spoke at the event. He said holidays and days off are nice, but it's not enough.

“We need more than just platitudes if we are going to be true to the struggle that of those who gave their lives in that horrible system called slavery here in these yet to be United States of America. So let’s celebrate Juneteenth, but let’s keep on fighting,” Swan said.

Local residents all came together this Juneteenth told Western Mass News it’s important to know your culture, where you come from and where you're going.