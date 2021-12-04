SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)- The community gathered to celebrate the life of 22-year-old Charleen Figueroa. A vigil was held for Figueroa, who passed away last weekend following a fatal shooting on West Alvord Street.
The vigil held in the Forest Park neighborhood, on the corner of High and School streets, is aimed at raising money for burial costs.
The 22-year-old was found unresponsive inside her car at 3 a.m. on Sun., Nov. 28. She died on scene. Another victim, a man, was found on the street and taken to the hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.