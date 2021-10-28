SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--A memorial service was held in Springfield for a 13-year-old girl who died from COVID-19 complications.
Her parents spoke out exclusively to Western Mass News, saying she allegedly came in contact with the virus at the Holyoke Community Charter School.
We have seen dozens of family members show up for Gigi Rodriguez. The service was later open to the public.
Gigi passed away on October 22nd following COVID-19 complications. Her mother told Western Mass News that she started feeling ill two weeks before that and then tested positive for the virus on Oct. 10. We spoke to her aunt Deborah Rodriguez, who said they are a very tight-knit family and never expected to lose such a young relative to COVID-19.
Thursday, they remembered the life that was taken too soon.
"Gigi was an old soul, she loved music, sang beautifully, she was bougie, she liked fashion, she was very intelligent, book smart but deep thinker," said Deborah.
The family said Gigi allegedly came in contact with the virus at the Holyoke Community Charter School. We reached out to school officials who said they could not comment on Gigi's death but did say due to the number of COVID cases right now at the school, students will move to remote learning next week, starting Nov. 1 and COVID-19 tests will be administered before students return back to the classroom. In the meantime, Gigi's family is calling for more attention to be given to remote learning opportunities amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We need to get the kids through the school year but I think we need to give parents the option, nobody knows the kids, the way the parents know the kids, that's what I wanted the system to understand, parents have a choice and that needs to be respected," said Deborah.
We reached out to the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education and they said in part:
‘The state has been providing mobile and rapid testing for the school community. DESE and state health officials will continue to work with the school to test students, staff, and families and help keep the community safe. During the school closure, students will be able to learn virtually through live streaming,” – Executive Office of Education spokeswoman Colleen Quinn
Services were open to the public until 8:00 Thursday evening.
(3) comments
picture of health. clearly no prior issues. inject your healthy kids based on this report.
covid 19 vs covid 19 complications? I am not smarter than the reporters. why arent doctors helping? My doctors tell me to keep off carbs and sugars. I am 44. these little kids are being neglected.. by their doctors/pediatricians. and parents. ask questions.? some 79 year old biden has no idea
