LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The community of Ludlow is gathering to remember the two kids killed in a crash more than a week ago.
The vigil that's taking place at Chapin Elementary School is where one of those kids killed was a student.
Jadyn and Natalya died in a three-car crash on Shawinigan Drive, and four other people were sent to the hospital.
Organizers of this event say the goal is to share kinds words that capture the happiness of the lives lived, and help lessen the hurt of the lives lost.
500 candles are being distributed and Dunkin Donuts has donated donuts and hot drinks to keep people warm.
This was organized by Project Nemesis and Family Matters, two groups that help support local families in their time of need.
"It's very hard to come together, and," Angel Ruiz of Family Matters tells us. "Really feel what the family is feeling at this point. We're all parents. We're all fathers, sisters, brothers, and we put ourselves in that position. What would we do in that situation? We just hope that we never have to go through a situation like this."
Both of the kids were laid to rest last week, but organizers say that they hope, after this event, it helps bring closure to the family and this community.
