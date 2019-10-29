SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A brand new multi-million-dollar library is almost complete in Springfield and on Tuesday, residents received a first look inside.
The East Forest Park branch library is almost finished and today, residents in the area are allowed to go inside. Tours are being held throughout the day.
The library, which is nearly 17,000 square feet, includes a large family room, a dedicated teen area, a community meeting room, computer stations, quiet study rooms, large book and media collections, and even an outdoor patio and reading garden.
The total cost of this project: $9.5 million, coming from grant and city funds.
Branch manager Grace Larochelle told Western Mass News the idea is to give the community what she calls ‘the third space.’
"You need a place other than home and work to rest and relax, so this gives the community, I mean we’ve got the community room, so meetings can be held here for community organizations for free and we have the makers space, which gives children, teens, and adults all the space to make things," Larochelle explained.
While the doors are open to the community today, there are still some finishing touches to be done, which includes moving in furniture.
No exact date has been set for the grand opening of the library, but they're hoping it will be within the first two weeks of December.
