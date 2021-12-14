SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Efforts are underway to help the 23 Springfield residents burned out of their homes in an apartment building fire early Monday morning. Several of the families have children in the nearby elementary school, which is prompting a rush to help them in the days before Christmas.
At 242 Fort Pleasant Avenue, residents are left to gather whatever is left from the remains of their apartments devastated by fire yesterday and now, less than two weeks from Christmas, the community is coming together to help.
“Now, since we don’t have a place to live, we can’t really set up a tree or anything or have presents,” said Dennis Adams, 10, who was displaced by the fire.
With no presents, no tree, and no home, Adams and his family are looking to salvage their Christmas this year after a Monday morning fire displaced 23 residents on Fort Pleasant Avenue in Springfield.
“It’s not fair,” Adams added.
Adams is one of five children from three separate families affected by the fire, who all attend Sumner Avenue Elementary School.
“This is probably one of the most devastating events that have happened at our school,” said Sumner Avenue Elementary School Principal James McCann.
McCann told Western Mass News that parents, teachers, and the community have come together to try to help this holiday season.
“…And we’re a team here and when someone’s in need, we step up to support,” McCann added.
For school counselor Apryl Thomas, she's lending a hand inside and outside the classroom.
“We've already reached out to all of the families and voiced our support in asking if there’s anything they need,” Thomas said.
Springfield City Councilor Victor Davila said he’s spreading the word at a neighborhood meeting Tuesday night and helping however he can after seeing the destruction himself.
“It was sad. You could just tell it was very sad. It was all boarded up, it was yellow ticketed. You could see people taking their personal belongings and they just looked sad,” Davila added.
We also reached out to the property managers RR and Company to find out how they’re helping house these residents. They told Western Mass News:
“We are working to restore the major building systems to fully functional status, so that we can rehouse about half of the displaced residents. We are hoping to have those folks back into their homes this week. We have everyone temporarily stabilized and are working on permanent housing solutions for the residents that are being displaced. We are grateful for all of the support we have received from the community, the Red Cross, and the city of Springfield.”
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
