SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) --A story exclusive to Western Mass News, a Baystate nurse left work Monday after fighting on the front lines of COVID-19 to find her house up in flames.
Now the community is coming together to help her family get back on their feet.
While leaving work, Caira Mercer, a mother and nurse at Baystate Medical Center, received a call that her house was on fire.
“I got here, and there were firetrucks and neighbors and everyone was here, but everyone got out safe,” Mercer said.
While ending her shift on the front lines of the pandemic Monday, she didn't realize that at the same time crews were fighting flames in her home.
“It’s just devastating. A lot is going on in this world right now, and it’s just another thing we have to deal with, with but we’ll get through it. We’re hanging in there,” she said.
Mercer is also a mother of two young children, and when friends and family learned what happened, they started a GoFundMe to help raise money to get the Mercer family of four back on their feet.
“We’re just so grateful for everybody. The community has come together. Everybody’s having a hard time, even money-wise, and everyone’s just donating clothes, money, gift cards. We are so grateful. Food -- I mean, I tear up just looking at all the donors from the GoFundMe page, and people we don’t even know. Friends, family, people I used to work with, people from high school that I haven’t even talked to in 20 years, I see their names on the list,” she said.
Western Mass News spoke to Mercer’s sister over FaceTime who said the fire is a tragedy, especially for a front line worker right now.
“It’s really unfortunate and scary that happened, especially in the time that we’re in. My sister being a nurse, treating [COVID-19] patients all the time and just coming home drained just from that to losing her home, you know, she doesn’t deserve that,” she said.
Mercer said the community’s overwhelming support means the world during this difficult time.
“We had 10 people washing our laundry, soaking it in tubs trying to get the smell of smoke out, so it’s just amazing. It just brings me to tears knowing that everybody cares so much,” she said.
She said the fire started in a trash can outside and eventually spread inside the house, which is now covered in soot.
Mercer said it’s hard to come to terms with all that was lost, but the family is staying positive.
“It’s hard because I’m actually realizing what I’ve lost. Those valuable things, pictures, our wedding bench is gone. We can’t get that back, but again, like I said, everyone is safe. I know that’s the main thing,” she said.
The Red Cross has stepped in to help the family.
Meanwhile, the GoFundMe has already raised over $20,000.
Those interested in donating can click here.
