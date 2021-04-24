AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The western Mass. community came together to honor a beloved man who did wonders for the Agawam community.
Jack Coughlin was known for his community service acts. He recently passed away after being struck by a car. Community honors local activist with riverside clean-up
Jack’s son Sean Coughlin said Saturday's spring clean-up was something his father would have appreciated very much and something he dedicated his life to every day.
“It’s something that he did every day, cleaning up various areas throughout his entire life, and in the last 23 years, it almost became a full-time job for him,” Sean said.
Jack Coughlin of Agawam was well-known in the community for walking around with his nifty napper picking up nip bottles off the streets.
It was during one of these clean-ups back in January when he was struck by a car and then treated in the hospital where he remained in critical condition until he passed away from his injuries last Saturday.
His son told Western Nass News he was touched when he learned an event his father often attended in years past was now being named after him.
“I’d like to thank everyone for setting this up and honoring my father in this way. I’m sure that if he was still alive he would appreciate it very much,” Sean said.
Nearly 100 volunteers from all ages in the community coming together on Saturday to continue Jack’s mission of protecting the environment by cleaning up along the river in Agawam and Westfield.
Senator John Velis joined in on the clean-up to honor Jack’s life.
“Just a beautiful human being. Just a really painful loss. So carrying on his legacy, trying to push forward what he would want. Just a real honor to be here,” Senator Velis said.
Agawam’s Mayor Bill Sapelli recalled Jack’s efforts that went beyond just cleaning the streets, but to protect the environment too.
“The most frequent trash he would find were nip bottles. That’s why he was such an advocate for this bill to put a deposit on nip bottles because if you put a deposit on it then they’re less likely to throw them out,” Sapelli said.
Sean said more work is being done in the near future to push for his dad's mission, having a nip bottle bill be put in place.
He also wants the community to continue his father’s work.
“Make a difference, no matter how small it is, no matter how small the effort, if you spent five minutes out there picking up, on your walk, instead of walking past something, just pick it up. If everyone did that it would be a tremendous impact, improvement to the environment.”
Jack dedicated his life to cleaning up in the community and in his own backyard. His son said that while growing up, the neighborhood would partake in what Jack would call a five-minute pick up where they spent five minutes each night walking around cleaning up their yards. As for Jack's mission for the Nip Bottle Bill to be passed, officials tell us that is currently being worked on.
