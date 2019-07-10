CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Chicopee Comprehensive High School is mourning after a tragic car accident claimed the life of their classmate Alex Ortiz.
The young student-athlete at Chicopee Comp died in a car accident Sunday night in Wilbraham.
This is now the second-day grief counselors will be available for students to talk about how they are feeling after this tragedy.
15-year-old Ortiz made an impact here at Chicopee Comp he played basketball, football, and lacrosse.
His friends and teammates continue to describe him as a good friend with a bright personality.
But now those same friends whom he shared many moments and memories with are left to grieve over the loss of their young friend.
Western Mass News spoke to a professional from the Mental Health Association who said a tragedy like this could have a lasting impact, so it's important for parents to really focus on their children during this time.
"Paying attention to signs of what would be typical for your child how long they typically sleep I mean we are coming into the summer months and that may look different. How well they are engaging with their friends, their peer's things that they are typically involved in sports fun leisure activities are they still doing those things," Mental Health Association said.
So it's important to keep a strong line of communication.
Today grief counselors will be available at the school again from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
His tragic death is not only impacted the ones who knew him best, but also the four officers who responded to the call.
Western Mass News was able to speak to the Wilbraham Police Captain Timothy Kane who said this tragic accident could have a lasting impact on his officers that were there that night.
He said the four officers that responded to the crash have reached out to ask for help.
"I think talking to his spouse, his family members, or his friends to see you know how he is doing and if he is doing ok if he still feels the same if he is not depressed or has any anxiety or has a hard time doing his job or he avoids calls," Captain Kane said.
That Sunday night on Three Rivers Road you could see car parts scattered across the road after the car Ortiz was a passenger in, struck a tree.
Wilbraham Police and Fire both responded to the accident and now they will be joining forces again, but this time for support.
"Sometimes just talking about it helps with people deal with it better if not we have a facility that we can go to 24/7 and some people recommend just going to your PCP or your doctor and get a reference for someone who is good at dealing with PTSD," Captain Kane explained.
The second person in the car with Ortiz suffered serious injuries and was transported by helicopter to a hospital.
