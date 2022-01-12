SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Local leaders spoke out on Wednesday to call for more transparency and accountability following the officer-involved shooting in Springfield on Sunday that left one person dead.
The local NAACP chapter is asking for the public to be provided the same information that the mayor and police department were provided on Sunday, including the immediate release of the body-worn camera footage from that day.
Those calls for transparency are growing in Springfield following Sunday’s officer-involved shooting that led to the death of 23-year-old Orlando Taylor.
“It's a type of situation we hate to see. We want to get to the bottom of what happened in this particular case,” said Bishop Talbert Swan, president of the Greater Springfield NAACP.
On Wednesday, Swan spoke out and demanded more information be released following Sunday’s deadly incident including the police officer’s body-worn camera footage be made accessible to the public. He also wants an independent investigation to be conducted outside of the Springfield Police Department and Hampden District Attorney's Office.
“It could be the state police, it could be a different police force, it could come out of the attorney general's office, or even the U.S. Attorney's office,” Swan added.
We reached out to the Hampden District Attorney’s Office regarding the investigation and a spokesperson told us, in part:
“The investigation is being run at the direction of the district attorney. All evidence at this point has been turned over to the DA’s office and any follow-up is being directed by the DA. Additionally, we are working with the office of the chief medical examiner and Massachusetts State Police ballistics unit.”
They go on to say, in part:
“At the conclusion of the investigation, a public presentation of the determination and findings will be made. The office is moving expediently to provide answers to both the family and public at large.”
In addition, Swan is also asking for what he calls public commentary by city officials to stop. He told Western Mass News that comments by Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood and Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno calling the incident ‘justifiable’ showed bias in the midst of the ongoing investigation.
“He had access to information that the public was not able to review and when you have public offices like the mayor, like the police commissioner making statements about the justification about this shooting based on body cam footage, it puts the family and community at a disadvantage when we have not been able to review that information,” Swan explained.
Late Wednesday afternoon, Sarno also requested that the body cam footage to be released immediately and said in statement, in part:
“The video should be made public as soon as the family have a chance to view it. Transparency is required. We invested in the body-worn camera system so there would be greater transparency. I have asked the district attorney and I am awaiting his directions.”
Meanwhile, we are learning new information about the officer that was involved in the incident on Sunday. Springfield Police issued a statement that noted:
“The officer has been with the Springfield Police Department for nine years, including as an academy instructor, after a career in the military in which he has received numerous commendations and accolades for life-saving measures in both fields.”
They went on to say, in part:
“On Tuesday, the Springfield Police Department held a critical incident debriefing for the officers on scene and the injured officer Facetimed in.”
This time, the police department is asking for your thoughts and prayers for both the officers involved and for the family of Orlando Taylor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.