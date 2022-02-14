HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – This Valentine's Day, the state is asking you to say "yes" and register to be an organ donor.
Representatives from the RMV, New England Donor Services, and local leaders joined together in Holyoke Monday to hear the stories of those who have benefited from organ donation.
You may remember seeing Lauren Meizo's story a couple of years ago. The Chicopee native went viral when she met former Patriots star Rob Gronkowski while on the transplant list.
She had her first heart transplant at the age of 23, but her body rejected it and she then needed another one.
"When I received my second one or needed a second one, my kidneys also took a hit, so I received a heart and a kidney," Meizo said.
She told us that even though they are not a cure, these transplants have enabled her to live the life that she has today.
"Because of these women that I never met becoming organ donors, I am now a homeowner. I am getting married. I have met so many wonderful people. My nieces, my nephews, so it's very important to check that little box because you never know when you're going to become someone else's hero," Meizo said.
You can head to registerme.org to check the organ donor box.
