SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Local community leaders are reacting to the news Wednesday that Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito are not seeking re-election.

Springfield Mayor Dmenic Sarno, who has been a longtime supporter of the Baker-Polito Administration, told us he was hoping the pair would run for a third term.

The news is sending shockwaves through the Springfield community.

“I was disappointed. Governor Baker has been a great friend to me and the city of Springfield and he's done an outstanding job as governor of the Commonwealth,” Sarno explained

Sarno told Western Mass News that Baker will leave behind a tremendous legacy.

“I think the world of him. He was a great partner to me and the city of Springfield, as was the Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito,” Sarno added.

First word of the decision came in a letter to friends and colleagues Wednesday morning. The pair said, in part:

“After several months of discussion with our families, we have decided not to seek re- election in 2022. This was an extremely difficult decision for us." "Coming out of this pandemic, we are acutely aware, more than ever before, about how little we can take for granted...We both want to be there with Lauren and Steve and our children for the moments, big and small, that our families will experience going forward.”

Sarno said, “We felt that the third run was coming, but that it’s a personal decision for him and it was a family decision.”

Western Mass News is digging deeper into Baker’s two terms in office and the impact he had within his party.

“It's a surprise to many people and it could mark the end of an era of the moderate Republican, who is willing to cross the aisle and work with Democrats as a fairly standard thing we saw in Massachusetts politics,” said UMass Amherst Political Science Professor Paul Collins.

Collins told us the Republican governor will be remembered most for his policies involving clean energy, the opioid crisis, fair housing, and criminal justice reform.

“…And that is interesting, these are policies that are often associated with moderate or even liberals and that's what set Governor Baker apart from his Republican counterparts in other states,” Collins added.