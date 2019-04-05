AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A group of young sports journalists at UMass-Amherst are working to cover the biggest event of their careers so far, the UMass hockey team in the national semi-finals.
Before they could get there, they needed the money to go, and the community delivered.
UMass-Amherst hockey, this year, is the best that they have ever been.
The team is competing in the national semi-final, also known as the Frozen Four, next week.
All season long, the UMass Collegian Sports staff have been in the stands taking notes, but, when they looked at the budget to see if they could cover the biggest game yet, the money wasn't there, so they took to the Internet to crowd fund.
They reached their goal in under thirty minutes.
"To me," Sports Editor Amin Touri tells us. "It says that our readers and people on Twitter really appreciated our coverage throughout the years, especially this year. To give us so much support, to have it happen so quickly, [and] to reach our goal in a half hour is surreal."
For reporters, like Ryan Ames, this experience has been incredible.
Knowing the respect from fans and the team is there, Western Mass News learned that Head Coach Carvel himself even donated.
"It's very important," says Assistant Sports Editor Ryan Ames. "Its meant a lot to me to be there from the beginning when Coach Carvel first got here. It was my goal to be the source of coverage for this team and I feel like we have done that. I want to do this as a career one day and the experience has been great."
The hockey world has had all eyes on UMass this season, but that means all eyes have been on the reporters who cover them as well.
The group says they have raised more than they need for next weekend's games, so they are going to save money and use it for future away events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.