SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- On Sunday, community members gathered together for a mass in Springfield with the new Archbishop Mitchell Rozanski. In June, he was named by the Vatican as the new archbishop for St. Louis.
Rozanski was in Springfield at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Sunday morning as he prepares to take on his new role in Missouri soon.
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno was also in attendance for the feast celebration and mass.
He told Western Mass News that Rozanski will be deeply missed in the city.
"He had a very caring, a strong leadership, and we struck a good friendship, not only professionally, but spiritually, but caring, very genuine, very humble to the people [that] took to him, and he really took to the people, so we’re honored," he said. "He now moves on as the Archbishop of St. Louis, but it’s bittersweet to lose him in Springfield."
Rozanski said he hopes the legacy he leaves behind in Springfield is one that reflects his desire to connect with people.
"I visited each of the parishes and spent a day in each of the parishes to get to know the parishes better. I would hope that would be part of my legacy, in knowing that I wanted to spend the day in the parish, to get to know the parish better and the people in the parish better," Rozanski explained.
He said he attends the feast celebration and mass every year, but this year, the festivities were different because of COVID-19.
Rozanski is scheduled to take his new position in St. Louis in August.
