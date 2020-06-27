WARREN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It’s the 20th anniversary of the disappearance of Molly Bish - a 16-year-old girl from Warren - who vanished from her lifeguard post and was never seen again.
The community took part in a vigil tonight to memorialize Molly.
20 cars headed from Molly’s house to Comins Pond, the same route Molly’s mother took 20-years-ago today to drop Molly off at her lifeguard shift, just her 8 days on the job.
"She was loving, caring, liked helping people, enjoyed her job, loved sports, and was silly," said Molly's brother John Bish Jr.
It’s been 20 years since the Bish family last saw Molly, who was abducted from her job as a lifeguard at Comins Pond in Warren. Her remains were found three years later by a hunter just over two miles from where she was taken.
But on Saturday night, people from the community came together for a socially distanced vigil to remember the girl whose smile lit up a room.
"We’re commemorating with a heart and the shape of light that we always remember because she’s a light to us. She lights our life, and we want her to know that she’s never forgotten," said Molly's mother Magi Bish.
20 cars drove to the pond - one for each year since her disappearance - taking the exact route Molly’s mother, Magi took when she dropped her daughter off at work.
People also decorated rocks with inspirational messages in front of a memorial for
Molly.
Molly’s sister, Heather, told Western Mass News that the outpouring of support from the community is overwhelming.
"That’s really what’s sustained us over the years, right when Molly went missing the fire department jumped in the water and started looking for her," she said. "Members of our community started doing random searches on their own accord. We have been so lucky in our community and the commonwealth to have so much support from our neighbors, our friends, our family, and everybody."
But as another year passes - with the killer still at large - the family said the case is still active.
"There always is new information, that’s the best part. Even though Molly’s case is 20-years-old and is considered an unresolved case, we get tips regularly. So, they’re continuing to work diligently and using new technology and science and DNA testing. We’re very hopeful we’ll have a result of who did this to Molly very soon," Heather explained.
Also, Heather wants the community to know that all tips are helpful.
"If there’s anybody that has one piece of information. Maybe you don’t think it’s significant, maybe a relationship changed and you feel a little more comfortable talking to the police," she said. "Please just call it in."
The Bish family have been advocates for child safety in the years since Molly’s death.
