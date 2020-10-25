SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield leaders and residents participated in a virtual conversation about the city's Black Lives Matter murals, with a big focus on how it made the community feel.
This discussion included city leaders and the artist of the Black Lives Matter mural on Worthington Street in Springfield.
One part of the Worthington Street mural is the letter t painted by artist Malcolm Wilson. In the letter, he painted the Blue Lives Matter flag but outlined in red to represent blood.
"That’s pretty much what my art piece represents," Wilson explained. "This unanswered murder."
Wilson hopes people will take a minute to reflect on how art makes them feel.
"If somebody passes by that art and takes the time to look at it, they might feel some way if they support their police officer, and there's nothing wrong with supporting your local law enforcement," he noted.
Tanisha Arena, executive director of Springfield nonprofit "Arise For Social Justice," and said the Black Lives Matter mural, written in yellow paint on Court Street, was already vandalized three times.
"It’s on the dang street, and that’s creating such a problem. It’s on the street that Black Lives Matter," she said.
She believes the person or people responsible for defacing the mural should face the consequence. She also said that incidents like this sparked the idea of having this virtual discussion.
"My first question was 'Are they going to be charged with a hate crime?' because if you’re defacing a mural...about Black Lives Matter, that is indeed a hate crime," she added.
The Springfield Police department has put out surveillance video of the incidents, asking for the public’s help in tracking down those who defaced the mural.
Sunday’s event meant to address how the community feels about the murals. It also was on how to talk about the relationship between police and people of color.
"That’s why we have to say, Black Lives Matter, to begin with, because there's no accountability when black and brown bodies are destroyed, whether it’s literal or you’re destroying it in the street," Arena noted.
They said art is up for interpretation. Worthington Street's Black Lives Matter mural, along with any future work through the city, is meant to spark meaningful conversation within the community.
