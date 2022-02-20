HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Community members held a street cleanup Sunday afternoon.
A group of volunteers gathered at Pizza D'Action Sunday afternoon to help tidy up Lyman Street as part of the city's Keep it Clean campaign.
Linda Pratt, a volunteer told us why she decided to spend her afternoon sprucing up the street.
"We decided rather wait for someone else to pick up the trash along the street, we would go ahead and organize a cleanup and do it ourselves," she said.
We also spoke to Michael Moriarty, executive director of One Holyoke community Development Corporation. He told us trash buildup in Holyoke neighborhoods has been an issue for a long time and he's glad to see community members bundling up to give back.
"February cleanups are a little bit more unusual but the minute it warms up trash appears out of everywhere. It's great that the neighbors in ward one want to get in front of it as early as they can," he said.
Supplies for the cleanup were provided by One Holyoke.
