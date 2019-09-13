SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - High school students from Springfield and Boston stood outside of Smith and Wesson headquarters today demanding change.
Community members and leaders joined in gathering for the rally, demanding a sit down meeting to discuss how Smith and Wesson can help stop gun violence not just in Massachusetts, but nationwide.
We caught up with students who attended the rally today telling us why they came out for today's cause.
"I've experienced it my entire life and everyone I know has experienced gun violence for their entire life. It's just important to do, because if we just cry about it, nothing's going to change," Dahve Coleman tells us.
The Pioneer Valley Project also helped organize the rally.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.