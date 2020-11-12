CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- In Chicopee, all public school students will soon be learning remotely after a spike in COVID-19 cases in the city.
There are 272 current cases in the community, and some said the current rate is caused by people not following the COVID-19 guidelines are a contributing factor.
"It’s frustrating from what I see around town," said Chicopee parent Rebecca Gillis.
Chicopee officials are responding to an uptick in COVID-19 cases in the city, are now switching all public school students to remote learning starting Nov. 18, until at least Dec. 7, but possibly longer.
"I know a lot of kids are going to be a little disappointed and parents, but you got to do what’s best for the city and our safety," said Chicopee City Councilor Robert J. Zygarowski.
On Thursday, Superintendent Lynn Clark said there are no more than eight COVID-19 cases between staff and students, who are directly in the school buildings over the past nine weeks of in-person learning. The remaining cases have come from students and staff who are remote.
However, recent Halloween gatherings have led to dozens of students and staff in quarantine.
"The high schoolers have been a concern because they have outside jobs, they have cars, they can drive everywhere," Clark said. "It tends to spread quicker with high school students, is what we’re seeing."
But some parents said it's not just high school students that are the concern.
"I see people throughout the town not wearing their masks properly, taking them off to talk, touching their masks, and touching something else," Gillis explained.
City officials told Western Mass News people need to step up their efforts to stop the spread.
"We’re sick of the virus, but the virus is not sick of us, and we have to stay vigilant," said Chicopee City Councilor Gary Labrie.
The Chicopee Education Association President Laura Demakis also released a statement on the latest announcement, saying:
"The Chicopee Education Association appreciates the Superintendent making the safety and health of students and staff and the community the priority. I am thankful to the Health Metrics Committee, comprised of 2 CEA and 2 Administration members and the Board of Health Director, Lisa Sanders. The committee met weekly and diligently reviewed community data and gave recommendations that considered when making this decision. The success of the collaboration of this committee demonstrates how beneficial and productive it is to work together."
