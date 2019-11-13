WORCESTER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We continue to follow developing news out of Worcester where Fire Lt. Jason Menard, a father of three, was killed in the line of duty early this morning after saving two fellow firefighters trapped inside a burning home.
Neighbors and the fire department are calling 39-year-old Lt. Menard a hero.
"He was a hero," one Worcester resident tells us.
Neighbors in Worcester watched as fierce flames lit up the early morning sky in Worcester.
Firefighters, including Lt. Jason Menard, rushed into a burning home on Stockholm Street.
"Somebody running from the scene told the fire department that there was a young lady and a baby on the third floor," stated one Worcester resident.
Lt. Menard and his crew bravely headed up to the third floor.
The fire grew too quickly.
Lt. Menard made sure two of his crew members made it out, but he was killed.
"A lot of heavy, black smoke and flame and like I said, it started on the second floor and rose up," continued one Worcester resident.
Lt. Menard leaves behind his wife and three children on a day they were supposed to leave on vacation.
"As they had planned this morning, to be on a trip to Disney, they are now instead planning a hero's send off. As always, our Worcester firefighters stand strong by their family and we will send off Jason as he deserved," said Worcester Fire Chief Michael Lavoie.
With heavy hearts, the Worcester Fire Department was called to duty again a few hours later, the pain of their loss on the minds of the residents they protect.
"In the city of Worcester, losing a lieutenant in that fire, so I can just imagine what these firefighters are going through right now," stated Worcester resident Jimmy Donofrio.
Crews sprayed water onto a building on Pleasant Street with smoke billowing into the air, the community rallying behind them.
"I can only imagine. I mean, it is definitely stressful, sad, but they got their job to do and they do a good job," added Donofrio.
Both fires are still under investigation.
One firefighter and a person from the home on Stockholm Street remain in the hospital.
