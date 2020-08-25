CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Community members are speaking out after seeing vandalism at a local school park in Chicopee.
Now the school district and community are both stepping in to clean up.
Parents in the Chicopee school district are voicing their concerns over vandalism at the Streiber Elementary School Park.
Aimee Lee Plasse, a local parent, said she takes pride in living in Chicopee and is saddened to see someone would not value the school's property.
“It would be nice if the kids could come to a nice park that doesn't have graffiti written all over it,” she said.
Scott Chapdelaine, director of maintenance for the Chicopee school district, said they suspect the vandalism happened sometime in the beginning of August and say vandalism has been a problem across the district for many years.
“It’s very unfortunate that we have individuals that damage property like this that was put in for the kids of this area,” he said.
Chapdelaine said the school does not have any cameras at this moment but they are planning on putting some up.
“This building is part of our Capital Bond Project where we will get cameras installed on this building, but we have not reached that point yet, so we have no camera coverage of the back of this playground,” he said.
The school district plans to clean up the graffiti before the school year begins, but Plasse said she is also willing to step in.
“I have thrown the idea out there to get together with a couple of friends, my girlfriend’s mom’s right down here brings her daughter back here for walks and to play at the park, and I reached out and told her any day, this week or next week, you want to come and just help clean up,” she said.
The Chicopee Police Department said a police report was filed on August 19, and at this time, they have no leads but are asking the public for help in identifying who is responsible. Anyone with information is asked to contact the detective bureau.
