CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Chicopee community is coming together to rally for the family of 11-year-old Aiden Blanchard and help spread hope as the search continues.
Aiden hasn't been seen since February 5, Wednesday night.
Residents came together for a candlelight vigil to pray for Aiden's safe return, while others in the community continue to look for ways to help.
"Keep saying prayers, keep hope alive," said organizer Daniel Leatherwood.
That's the message community members hope to spread throughout the city of Chicopee on Wednesday night, 12 days after 11-year-old Aiden Blanchard disappeared.
"I’ve always felt Chicopee has been a great community, mainly because the residents do come together in times of need," Leatherwood noted.
Aiden’s disappearance is being investigated by local and state police. Crews have searched the Chicopee and Connecticut River with divers, boats, and drones.
Western Mass News captured Mass. State Police, continuing helicopter searches on Wednesday morning.
Leatherwood told Western Mass News he organized a candlelight vigil to pray for Aiden’s safe return. The boy was in the last scene near the Medina Boat Ramp area on February 5.
"I just felt that I saw family struggling, [and] as a father myself, I can’t imagine the darkness, and the hurt and pain [that] the situation has caused," he said.
Family friend Jennifer Burke told Western Mass News how it's comforting to see the outpouring of support from the community.
"It’s been very gratifying for me to know that there are people that go into the house, going on searches with mom, helping take care of his twin sister, and be a support to them," she said.
To help Aiden’s family take away day-to-day stress, Burke and a group of moms organized a fundraiser for meal donations, which several local restaurants have taken part-in.
"To know Aiden’s mom is to know a truly giving and non-selfish person," Burke explained. "I can’t imagine at all what this is like, so I’m glad that people are willing and wanting to be here for her."
If anyone is interested in donating to their GoFundMe page that's already raised more than $10,000, click here, or if anyone would prefer to mail a gift cards, the address is: The Blanchard Family C/O Jenn Burke PO Box 118 West Springfield, MA 01089.
