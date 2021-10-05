SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--People are talking about the changing COVID-19 advice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention after removing their guidance for the upcoming holidays just days after posting it to their website.
The CDC originally put out guidance for people to hold virtual celebrations this holiday season, whether they've been vaccinated or not. But now the CDC said hold on; they're reworking that advice. This comes after Doctor Anthony Fauci weighed in on the situation. And it all has people confused.
“It changes from day to day. Nobody knows where they really stand,” said one resident.
“It's very confusing. I would think so at this point, because it's only October, at the beginning of October. But furthermore, if people are vaccinated, why is there guidance?” said Westfield resident Michelle Zinn.
Zinn reacted to the holiday guidance the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention posted on their website. For people to celebrate the holidays virtually. But then quickly took down. This is all happening as Doctor Anthony Fauci felt a need to clarify his holiday guidance.
“That was misinterpreted as my saying we can’t spend Christmas with our families, which was absolutely not the case. I will be spending Christmas with my family, I encourage people, particularly the vaccinated people who are protected, to have a good normal Christmas with your family,” said Dr. Fauci.
But some western Mass. residents believe the CDC and Fauci should stay out of how people plan to spend their holidays.
“Doctor Fauci has lost a lot of credibility over the course of time. So I believe that we should all have our own say in how we spend our holiday,” said Connecticut resident Sue Richard.
Dr. Fauci said the answer to a safe holiday is still to get the vaccine.
“The best way to assure that we’ll be in good shape as we get into the winter would be to get more and more people vaccinated,” said Dr. Fauci.
Michelle, who is fully vaccinated, is questioning the difference between getting the vaccine and not getting it.
“I have to wear a mask to go into a store in certain towns. And I'm fully vaccinated. Why did I get vaccinated?” said Zinn.
The same day the CDC took down its holiday guidance they posted their booster shot guidance.
