WILBRAHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Tributes are pouring in for Prestley Blake after the co-founder of Friendly's niece announced he died on Thursday at the age of 106.
Blake founded Friendly's Ice Cream with his brother, Curtis, who passed away nearly two years ago.
The company said on social media Friday:
"While Mr. Blake and his late brother and co-founder, Curtis, will forever be remembered for introducing us to Fribbles and the delicious ice cream we know and love, their spirit of honesty and friendliness is what truly define their legacy. We invite you to join us in honoring their memory."
Along with starting Friendly's, he's also remembered for his philanthropy.
Springfield College said Blake gave the school millions over the years, which went towards areas such as their physical education complex. President Mary-Beth Cooper explained:
"We were saddened to learn of Pres Blake's passing. He was a great friend of Springfield College, and his philanthropy enriched and opened possibilities for thousands of students. While we accept this news with sadness, we also acknowledge a life very well lived with immense gratitude that we were a part of it."
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno shared his memories of Blake, saying in a statement:
"My sympathy, thoughts, prayers, and encouragement go out to his wife Helen, and family and friends. I had the pleasure to get to know Mr. Blake or as he would say, ‘you are my friend call me ‘Pres’’, later on in his life. I remember fondly spending time with him during his 100th birthday celebration, at our Springfield Museums and his ‘Monticello’ property. ‘Pres’ was an old school self-made man with his simple values of hard work and your word is your bond. He had an iron handshake and was passionate about giving back to his community. A sharp, shrewd and visionary businessman who valued and preached the importance of great customer service and product that was family-friendly and affordable. He understood that having a loyal and dedicated workforce was the key to his and Friendly’s success. His philanthropic giving was second-to-none. He generously donated millions and millions of dollars towards the betterment of our Springfield community and beyond. Thank you ‘Pres’. You will be missed but your legacy of a life well-lived will live on. I am sure there will be a hamburger set-up, milkshake, and a sundae waiting for you up in heaven.”
