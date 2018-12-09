WORCESTER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Worcester Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of their own after crews battled a five alarm fire early Sunday morning
Christopher Roy, 36, of Shrewsbury passed away early Sunday morning while risking his life for his colleagues and the residents inside of 7 Lowell Street.
Worcester Fire Chief Michal Lavoie held back tears as he addressed the media during a press conference, calling this an extremely difficult and emotional day for all of Worcester.
"Sadly, we lost firefighter Christopher Roy, age 36, who has only been with the department for only two and a half years. Firefighter Roy was assigned to Ladder 4, Group 3 at Webster Square fire station. He leaves behind an eight year old daughter, his parents who are Worcester residents, and a brother,” Lavoie said.
The loss of Roy is especially gut-wrenching on the wake of the Worcester 6 - when six firefighters were killed in the Worcester Cold Storage and Warehouse fire on December 3, 1999 - and the death of firefighter Jon Davies, who lost his life inside a burning building on December 8, 2011.
“This is a difficult day for the Worcester Fire Department and particularly painful as this is week we remember and mourn Worcester firefighter Jon Davies and the six who perished in the Cold Storage Warehouse fire,” Lavoie added.
Worcester Mayor Joseph Petty said that December has been proven to be the cruelest month for the Worcester Fire Department.
"Firefighter Roy paid the ultimate sacrifice last night doing what he always wanted to do: helping people and saving lives," Petty said.
Community members told Western Mass News that the entire city mourns together when these tragedies happen.
"I’m feeling really bad and sad for the families that lost the firefighter for a job 90 percent of the population wouldn't do, due to the risk factor of themselves and the family they might be losing. I hate seeing lives being lost for a good deed,” said Steven Burroughs of Worcester.
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno offered his condolences to the city of Worcester, saying in a statement:
"On behalf of Fire Commissioner BJ Calvi, myself and our City of Springfield, our sympathy, thoughts, prayers and encouragement go out to the family of Worcester Firefighter Christopher Roy, the Worcester Fire Department, Mayor Joe Petty, and the residents of Worcester. Earlier this morning, Commissioner Calvi and I spoke and have offered any assistance the Worcester Fire Department may need. May God rest this brave and dedicated firefighter’s soul and may God protect all our firefighters."
U.S. Rep. Jim McGovern, whose district includes Worcester, added in a statement:
“I am deeply saddened to learn that Firefighter Christopher Roy passed away this morning. December is already a difficult month for the Worcester Fire Department, and this tragedy only adds to the grief we feel for heroes like Christopher who have been taken from us too soon. His family, friends, and fellow firefighters are all in my thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”
