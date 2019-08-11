HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The city of Holyoke is coming together to help a family who lost their home in a fire on Friday night.
The Marquez family is still trying to process all that has happened since Friday, but they say simple acts of kindness have left them feeling humbled by the generosity of the community.
"It's very helpless," Holyoke resident Hector Marquez tells us.
24 hours later, Hector and Cynthia Marquez describe the moment they realized their home of eight years was on fire.
"I was sitting just on the front porch enjoying the day. It was gorgeous out. It was just a typical day, and, suddenly, someone on the street yelled, 'Your house is on fire!'," stated Cynthia Marquez.
After realizing that the fire was coming from the second floor of their two-story, multi-family home, Cynthia grabbed her 13-year-old daughter and got out as fast as she could.
"I didn't hesitate. I didn't think of any belongings. I just said to my daughter, 'Let's get out'," continued Cynthia.
As Cynthia stood across the street watching firefighters battle the fire, she couldn't help but think about what was most important in her life.
"You never think this is going to happen to you, and, when it does, you just think about what is really most important, which is family and friends," said Cynthia.
In the midst of their adversity, they've seen the entire community rally around them.
"I am really grateful for the community, the friendships we have, our family. I haven't been able to put my phone down, because, every time I do, there is someone else offering support," says Cynthia.
The Marquez family has served the community for over ten years, Cynthia as a school councilor at Kelly School and Hector as a substitute teacher at Donahue Elementary School, and now it was their turn to be the on the receiving end.
"I'm the kind of person who doesn't like the spotlight, so, for me, it's really heartwarming and humbling," stated Cynthia.
"From the mayor to the superintendent, to our colleagues at the school that we work with, to the kids, everyone in the community has been helpful and supportive," noted Hector.
Beyond the physical support, it's the emotional support they are most grateful for.
"Just the moral support, the emotional support has really kept us balanced and able to process everything and really move forward," added Cynthia.
A GoFundMe account has been set up for the Marquez family.
If you would like to make a donation, you can click or tap here for more information.
