SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield city leaders are getting ready to meet to discuss the future of plastic bag use in the city.
The Springfield City Council is holding a community meeting on a plastic bag reduction ordinance.
The city council, as well as the Sustainability and Environment Subcomittees, are discussing ways to reduce the use of plastic bags at retail locations across the city.
This isn't the first time this topic is being brought up.
Its been in the works for a few years and was brought back into the spotlight in October.
At the beginning of March, city councilors passed a first vote on the ban, but delayed their second and final vote later in the month to give community members another chance to weigh in on the proposed ordinance, and that's what tonight's meeting is for.
"This is something that is going to effect a lot of people in the city, and," Springfield City Councilor Orlando Ramos tells us. "A lot of businesses, so we want to make sure that it has the least amount of impact on our residents."
The meeting is being held at the Rebecca Johnson School in the cafeteria.
No vote on the proposed ordinance is expected tonight.
