SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Multiple housing, legal, and community organizations are offering their services to those who need help following the expiration of the Massachusetts Eviction and Foreclosure Moratorium.
In a virtual town hall meeting, lead by Springfield City Councilor Jesse Lederman, the executive director of Way Finders, Keith Fairey, laid out all the programs they have available to combat housing insecurity during the pandemic.
"The purpose of them is to help our clients with overdue rent, overdue mortgage payments, utilities, security deposits. If they need to move to a new housing situation that is more affordable, we can help with that as well," Fairey explained.
Those in need of immediate assistance can contact all the participating community organizations, including:
- Way Finder at (413) 233-1600 or email at info@wayfinders.org
- Community Legal Aid at (855) 252-5342
- Springfield No One Leaves at (413) 342-1804 or email at info@springfieldnooneleaves.org
- Arise for Social Justice at (413) 734-4948
- Springfield Partners for Community Action at (413) 263-6500
