SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A community meeting held tonight to discuss the future of building a new, joint elementary school in the city's Mason Square neighborhood.
This was the third of its kind public hearing for staff, students and parents.
It's just one of the many phases leading up to making this project a reality.
Building the future for elementary school students was what brought many people to Homer Elementary School Tuesday night.
Currently in the works is a plan to build a new school combining Homer Street and Deberry Elementary schools.
The new school would include two separate buildings but share common areas such as a gym and cafeteria.
Each grade would get three classrooms.
State Representative Bud Williams told Western Mass News a new building is needed.
"I taught at homer street school, I taught at Deberry School. This school's over a hundred years old. I've been fighting for a new homer street for almost 30 years," Williams said.
Daniel Warwick, Springfield School Superintendent explained the reasoning behind the need for the meeting.
"As you can see the sight is old and tired, we need to put these kids in a 21st-century school with the proper facilities to give them quality education, so this project is overdue," Warwick said.
The cost of this project? $95 million.
That would be paid with both city and state funds.
"Springfield has done over 600-million dollars worth of projects with the mass school building authority, a lot of our buildings were old and tired. Our mayor, school committee and I have been very aggressive in bringing our facilities up to speed and this is going to be a great facility for this neighborhood," Warwick said.
As part of the plan, the park and playground currently at Deberry Elementary School would be moved to Wilbraham Avenue.
Officials said that if all goes to plan, the new school would open by 2023.
"It's about time it happened and the community deserves better, the children deserve better, and we're going to get it done," Warwick noted.
The Springfield City Council is set to discuss the next steps of this proposal at their next meeting on Monday.
