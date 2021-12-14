LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It’s now been three weeks since a devastating fire tore through the Maple Center Shopping Center in Longmeadow, destroying six businesses and leaving dozens of people out of work. One local business and community members have been raising funds for those workers to help ahead of the holidays and Tuesday is the final day to donate
“It’s amazing. We are so grateful to the community. Obviously, this was a blow no one expected, so this was much appreciated, any help they can receive,” said Alexia Vallides, owner of Armata’s
Tuesday marked three weeks since a fire devastated six businesses in a Longmeadow shopping plaza. Now, the holiday season is upon is and with the help of local businesses, town officials, and more than 600 community members, employees who have been out of work since the fire will be receiving some relief.
“I think the actual number where we are right now, but somewhere around $69,000 so I am psyched to be where we are, but I would really like to be at $70,000 so we’re trying to do a final push,” said Bill Collins, owner of Center Square Grill.
That relief came just in time for the holidays. Collins has been a leader behind helping out these impacted workers. He told Western Mass News that the money raised will be distributed sometime this week and will go directly to those who have not been able to work since the businesses burned down and for Armata’s Market, this money will help out over 20 of their employees.
“Relief funds are going to go to all unemployed employees at this moment, so employees who have been lucky enough to stay on board - whether it was through cooking, our meat cutters, etc. - they will not be receiving as they have not been financially impacted,” Vallides said.
Vallides said her workers are in good spirits, but the donations will help lift some of the financial burden they are facing at what can be a difficult time for many.
The goal is set at $75,000 and Collins is hopeful this one final push before the fund comes to a close and the money is distributed.
“I’m really pumped that everyone stepped up the plate for this and we really appreciate it…The thought process behind this was always to be a supplement for holidays because they were out of work and so we decided to cut it off this week, so that it will ensure enough time to actually be able to get the disbursement from GoFundMe, get the checks cut, and get them in the hands of the employees before the holidays,” Collins added.
If you're interested in donating to the impacted workers ahead of the holidays, you have until midnight tonight.
