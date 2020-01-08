SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The community is coming together to raise money for a new handicap accessible van for one Springfield family.
"They love to go shopping on weekends and have lunch at Burger King," said Kathi Sheehan.
Stormie and Starr enjoy mall trips, lunch dates, and visiting flea markets, but getting out of the house has become a challenge with the family’s worn-down handicap accessible van.
"The lift is not working properly, so I’m cranking the lift and jumping in and out with any steps to it, so it’s been a little challenging," Kathi Sheehan noted.
Sheehan is the grandmother of Stormie and Starr and has been their primary caretaker since they were 18 months old, after the girl’s mother died and their father was murdered.
The girls were diagnosed with cerebral palsy, are both legally blind, and use wheelchairs, and now, their old van is on its last leg.
Sheehan said the van is from 2002 and not only has 200,000 miles on it, but it can’t pass inspection.
"The muffler fell off coming home from Costco...so we’re like okay, we need a new van," said Starr Sheehan.
The owner’s of Nathan Bills Bar and Restaurant heard their story and offered to put on a fundraiser to raise money to get them a new used van and Sheehan said the support from the community is humbling.
"It’s amazing. Many times, parents with special needs kids, you forget to reach out, you just get so busy doing and doing and doing that you forget there are these hundreds of people that want to help they just don’t know where the help is needed, so this has been just really overwhelming," Kathi Sheehan explained.
Both Stormie and Starr recently turned 21 and are looking forward to being in a bar for the first time, but Starr told Western Mass News she’s more excited to raise money, so her family can feel safe.
"I don’t feel safe for her to drive that far because the wheel is like, we don’t have new wheels on the van," Starr Sheehan added.
The fundraiser is Thursday night from 5 to 10 p.m. at Nathan Bills in Springfield. The goal is to raise between $6,000 and $15,000.
There is also a GoFundMe for the Sheehan family. For more information, CLICK HERE.
