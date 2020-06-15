EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- An Easthampton man, who is on the mend after a major surgery, was the recipient of an outpouring of love from the community on Monday.
It’s a project designed to help lift him up and lighten his load as he recovers from a brain tumor.
Sam Provo is a man who is considered a local legend by many.
“Sam Provo is one of the most famous athletes ever to come out of Agawam. In fact, he was a three sport star in football, basketball, and baseball,” said longtime friend John DiPietro.
While he was talented in all three, Provo excelled at basketball. He is a western Massachusetts record holder - scoring 69 points in a single game back in the late 60’s when he played for Agawam High.
Provo then went on to play at UMass Amherst with Julius Erving, better known as Hall of Famer Dr. J.
However, unfortunately in December, he was diagnosed with a brain tumor that has limited his mobility - especially getting in and out of his house.
“So they had surgery and there was several follow-up surgeries and now, here we are in June - six months later - and he is in the process of learning to speak again and learning to walk again and undergoing constant therapy,” DiPietro added.
After years of cheering for Provo from the stands, the community is continuing to rally around him through this difficult time.
When they heard the news, a group of his lifelong friends got together to see how they could help.
“When we realize the mobility was an issue, the first thing that I thought of was Kurt Raschi, one of our other childhood friends who has built 50 of these ramps down in Connecticut for other charities,” DiPietro explained.
After starting a GoFundMe to build a wheelchair accessible ramp off the Provo’s house, they reached their goal in a matter of hours.
“I think within 36 hours, we had surpassed the goal and we said ‘Well, why stop now?’ because we weren’t aware of the additional cost for medical transportation…It’s a very expensive situation to go from the house to a doctor’s office,” DiPietro noted.
At the end of the day, they hope this small service will help encourage Provo in the rest of his recovery.
If you would like to donate, CLICK HERE.
