HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A community is rallying together after a Holyoke teen went missing while walking to school Monday morning.
Thousands of people have been sharing Eva Sicard's picture on social media after Holyoke Police shared that her family reported her missing.
Now for the first time, we hear from her loved ones on what they're doing to help get her home safe.
Hand in hand, Alison Sicard, the mother of 13-year-old Eva sits with her god-mother Rachel Fogarty as they wait for answers on where Eva may be.
The teen, who's a student at Holyoke STEM Academy, left her home a little after seven Monday morning to walk to her bus stop at the corner of Arlington and Hampden Street.
Her mom said they believe she did not take the bus and began to walk southbound on Route 5 towards her school where she was last spotted near the K-Mart plaza at 7:35 a.m.
"Two o clock in the afternoon my husband received a robocall message on his voicemail alerting us to one of our children being either tardy or absent for the day. He checked it a little after 3 when he was walking on his way to our son's football game up at Holyoke High School of where she was to meet us after school to watch her brother's game," Alison Sicard said.
Eva never arrived at that game…
"We assumed she had just come home and that she had a long day at school and she had a house key, her curfew being just to make sure before it's dark," Alison Sicard explained.
But when 6:30 in the evening came around and it began to get dark out, they knew something was wrong and reported her missing to police.
"I walked to some of her friends' houses to see if she was there and there was no answer and she wasn't there, so I became really worried. It's hard because that's my sister and I don't know where she is right now and she could be in danger," Alison Sicard said.
The family now printing flyers with Eva's picture, begging for the public's help to get her home.
"I don't believe she was leaving to snatch snacks and food or think about warmth or any of that, she's still just a little girl," Alison Sicard noted.
Alison told Western Mass News that an assembly was held at her school today and since then she's received tips from her peers all day Tuesday.
While police continue to investigate, they want Eva to know…
"I don't know where you are, who you're with or what you're doing. But that's not important. What's important is that you come home, you're not going to be in trouble. We just want you home safe that is our main goal and our main priority. Okay? We love you so much. Please. Please come home," Fogarty said.
The family said that the investigation shows that she may still be in Holyoke so anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact either Holyoke Police Department at (413) 322-6900.
