LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- An early morning fire ripped through a Longmeadow shopping plaza on Shaker Road Tuesday morning. Now, all that remains are pieces of a good portion of the plaza.
“It was very sad to see this because it’s been around for so long,” said Christopher Leary of Longmeadow.
Armata's Market, a local business of more than fifty years, and five other local businesses were destroyed.
“It’s been here for so long, it’s a staple and a fabric of this community and my hope is that people will come and help in any way they can,” Cheryl Leary of Longmeadow told us.
Our Western Mass News skydrone captured video of what the damage looked like. Crews already began demolishing the building, and fire crews were seen spraying water more than twelve hours after the fire first broke out.
Around 6 o’clock Tuesday morning, heavy smoke was seen billowing out of the plaza from at least a mile down the road, flames spreading faster than fire crews could manage.
As crews continued to comb through the damage, the community came together to figure out how to get the impacted business owners back on their feet.
“I just know if it were me, I would be lost and it just brought me to tears,” said Maureen Basile, owner of Maureen's Sweet Shoppe.
She told Western Mass News that Armata’s Market has helped her small business through their toughest months by placing large orders of treats.
She is now trying to return the favor, spending the day reaching out to the East of the River Five Town Chamber of Commerce to make sure that the small business owners and their employees are taken care of, especially for the holidays.
“It’s a tough time for them and hopefully they make it through,” added Basile. “We’re still struggling from the pandemic, so anything you can do to help bring them a meal, happiness, whatever you can do, support them, because it’s heartbreaking to see.”
Luckily, no injuries have been reported in this incident.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
