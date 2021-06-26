NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A follow-up on a Western Mass News exclusive story we brought you earlier this week.

Community members rallying together in Northampton Saturday in an effort to save a historic church from being demolished.

“I think this needs to be saved because it’s really unique. It is Romanesque architecture,” Northampton resident Marvin Ward said.

Northampton residents are continuing the fight to save what they feel is an important landmark in the city.

The Saint John Cantius Church on Hawley Street was built more than 100 years ago.

Now it is in danger of being demolished and replaced with condos after being purchased by the O’Connell Development Group in 2018.

“This is an event to raise awareness, raise awareness of the possible demise of a beautiful piece of architecture here in Ward three,” City Councilor James Nash said.

Community members gathered on Saturday to present options to the public that would re-purpose the church and preserve its unique internal architecture.

“We are just asking O’Connell Development Group to give us more time so we can try to spread the word and find somebody who can re-purpose this church and work with us because we think it’s a win-win for our community and for O’Connell. It would be a win-win for them too,” Northampton resident Elaine Jandu said.

City Councilor James Nash said this church has deep ties within the city’s community.

“Many of the people were parishioners; they were married; they were baptized; they went to services there. They had family and friends who are connected with that church. You know that church was also a social center they had bingo they had other events. Its connection to the community is really strong,” Nash said.

The ultimate goal of fighting to save the church, preserve, restore, and repurpose.

“There are so many things this church could be; dead is not what we want to see,” Northampton resident Deb Henson said.

Western Mass News has reached out to the O’Connell Development Group for more on their plans for the church but has not heard back.