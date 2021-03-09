HATFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Hatfield community is coming together to support one of their own - an 87-year-old man who was forced out of his home because it was condemned by town authorities.
Packed with treasures and a lifetime of memories, George Emeny said his house was condemned by the town of Hatfield, forcing him to move out with no place to go.
“My car has a seat that folds back, so I drive here, my dog sits in that seat. I have a couple places that are safe to park at up the road,” Emeny said.
Emeny told Western Mass News that he spent three cold winter months sleeping in his car. He said it wasn’t that bad.
“What I do is run the car for a little while to get the chill off, go to sleep, wake up at a certain point and maybe start the engine for about 10-15 minutes just to take the chill off.” Emeny explained.
Western Mass News spoke with Charles Kaniecki, the public health agent for Hatfield. He says Emeny’s home isn’t up to code and needs a lot of work.
“The glaring situation is the fact that the dwelling is not weather-tight. It needs to be major work done to reinforce or rebuild the walls of the building, so that proper weather-tight doors and windows can be reinstalled,” Kaniecki explained.
Kaniecki said work is needed on the ceiling and the first-floor flooring. He added that the home also has plumbing, electrical issues, and much more.
When community members found out about Emeny’s circumstance, they jumped into action.
“We are trying to get through and assess the situation and get everything cleaned out of the house, so they can make the repairs and we are going to go through the items and help George figure out what he wants to use and wants to keep,” said David Strassburg.
About 20 companies have now volunteered to help with things like rewiring the house, putting in new plumbing, and adding a new roof. Emeny said he will be forever grateful to his newfound friends.
“When I saw all these people supporting me, that has changed my life forever,” Emeny said.
A trailer is being given to Emeny, so he can live in it on his property for the time being. Right now, he is staying with a friend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.